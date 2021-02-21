Orion Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.73 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $197.10 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $9.60 or 0.00016534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.49 or 0.00510610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00062633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00076449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.94 or 0.00387387 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

