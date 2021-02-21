Ormeus Cash Price Down 11.2% This Week (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $719.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.22 or 0.00391458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

