Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires C$56,742.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 19,300 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$56,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,232,742.

Shares of TSE OSK traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 818,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$4.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Cormark increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

