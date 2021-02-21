Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) vs. Rezolute (OTCMKTS:RZLTD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Rezolute (OTCMKTS:RZLTD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Rezolute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $240.03 million 1.12 -$270.90 million $0.25 17.20 Rezolute N/A N/A -$20.33 million N/A N/A

Rezolute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute has a beta of 4.37, suggesting that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Rezolute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rezolute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.30%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rezolute.

Profitability

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -25.26% -13.23% -3.91% Rezolute N/A -153.46% -111.71%

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Rezolute on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause, as well as OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods; and RVL-1201, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis. In addition, the company's non-promoted products comprise methylphenidate ER tablets for ADHD; venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; hydromorphone ER for treating pain; nifedipine ER for hypertension; sodium benzoate/sodium phenylacetate for the treatment of hyperammonemia; oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy, as well as Osmodex and other abbreviated new drug applications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It also develops RZ402, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.