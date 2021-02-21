OST Market Capitalization Tops $16.75 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $79,862.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.50 or 0.00758717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019476 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.77 or 0.04546740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039192 BTC.

OST is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

