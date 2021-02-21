Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,361,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,248,000 after acquiring an additional 176,483 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.