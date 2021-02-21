OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $401,712.58 and approximately $8.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002278 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

