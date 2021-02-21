Oxen (LOKI) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001858 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $55.07 million and approximately $184,240.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,007.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,868.67 or 0.03336482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00392603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.22 or 0.01205598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.00427084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.77 or 0.00424536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00275066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,906,470 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

