PAC Global (PAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.34 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $29.34 million and approximately $204,747.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,105,048,233 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

