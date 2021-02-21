Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) vs. TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Financial Survey

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of TD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TD and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD -52.14% 5.04% 4.49% Pacific Valley Bank 19.35% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TD and Pacific Valley Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $2.49 million 0.00 -$6.93 million N/A N/A Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 2.39 $2.68 million N/A N/A

Pacific Valley Bank has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TD and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

TD has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Valley Bank beats TD on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc. focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. Pacific Valley Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

