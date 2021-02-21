Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.91% of Palantir Technologies worth $785,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,091,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,345,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,315,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,740,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 269,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $5,467,358.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,204,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,205,667 shares of company stock valued at $107,623,718.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

PLTR stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

