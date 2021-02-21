PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $651.99 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 154.7% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $17.30 or 0.00030206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $651.99 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.18 or 0.00501307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00089526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00077182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.69 or 0.00404445 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00157885 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 191,937,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,110,589 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

