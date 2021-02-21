PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $399.28 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 140.3% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $15.97 or 0.00028139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $399.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00498964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00092007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00061053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.43 or 0.00409441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00158961 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 192,603,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,829,555 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

