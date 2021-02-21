Panda Yield Hits Market Cap of $5.51 Million (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Panda Yield has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.93 or 0.00026109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded up 150,243% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00750096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.37 or 0.04514264 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 369,196 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

Panda Yield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

