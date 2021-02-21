Pantos (PAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,945.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $23,945.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can now be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.43 or 0.00513577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00068182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00062830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00077291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.00388572 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,023,987 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

