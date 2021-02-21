Parachute Price Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $148,509.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003471 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 308.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000137 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,907,455 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.