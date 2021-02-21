ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Capitalization Tops $951,593.95

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 363.6% higher against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00005196 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $951,593.95 and $120.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.51 or 0.00394373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

