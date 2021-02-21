Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $11.71 or 0.00020350 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.88 or 0.00526396 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067385 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00091557 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064086 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00077838 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031650 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00391454 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading
