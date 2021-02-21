Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,521,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,577. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

