Parkgene (GENE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $442,141.29 and $19.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.23 or 0.00756679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00043958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.29 or 0.04590249 BTC.

About Parkgene

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.