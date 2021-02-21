ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $336.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,579.26 or 0.99662712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00036398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00135846 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003708 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

