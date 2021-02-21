PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $208.46 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 46.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $208.46 million and $10.34 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 67.4% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1,570.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00168275 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,484,895 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

