PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $146.99 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $146.99 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00070581 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010135 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,484,895 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

