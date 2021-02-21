Particl Price Tops $1.27 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $12.36 million and $194,160.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012509 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,767,086 coins and its circulating supply is 9,731,121 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

