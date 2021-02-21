Patron Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,701.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $926,849.12 and approximately $6,701.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.89 or 0.00765164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00018718 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00038898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.68 or 0.04480428 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

