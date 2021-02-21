PAX Gold Price Tops $1,813.04 on Top Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $135.13 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 2% against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,813.04 or 0.03181736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.86 or 0.00771913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00059742 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.89 or 0.04516957 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 74,535 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

