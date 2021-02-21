PAX Gold Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. PAX Gold has a market cap of $135.83 million and $9.77 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,822.34 or 0.03181087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.18 or 0.00773625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00041066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058463 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.53 or 0.04708827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00040784 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 74,535 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

