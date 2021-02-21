PAYCENT Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $193,503.48 and $66.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.00749660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00042991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00059237 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019189 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.04531895 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

