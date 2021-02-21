PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Decreased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $67,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $246,000. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $3,034,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 57.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL opened at $286.92 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

