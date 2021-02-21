PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $91,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

