PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 390,760 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.0% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of PayPal worth $2,119,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $286.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.