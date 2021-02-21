PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $27.00 million and approximately $119,289.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00747213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00044009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00018885 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00039025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.42 or 0.04489519 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 494,070,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,007,119 tokens. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.