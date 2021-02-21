Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 147.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,448 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Peloton Interactive worth $50,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. JMP Securities raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,995.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.