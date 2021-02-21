Peony Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,597.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,597.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,726,785 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

