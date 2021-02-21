PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,714 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 258,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PEP opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

