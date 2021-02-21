Perlin Price Tops $0.0724 on Exchanges (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.15 or 0.00768084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00059083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.64 or 0.04549803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00039284 BTC.

About Perlin

PERL is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,888,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

