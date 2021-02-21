Permission Coin Price Tops $0.0008 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Permission Coin has a market cap of $3.16 million and $100,197.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 133% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.55 or 0.00494852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00090717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00061729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00076416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00447179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027365 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

Permission Coin Coin Trading

Permission Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

