Perpetual Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.89 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $7.18 or 0.00012473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $156.57 million and $6.89 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.02 or 0.00514004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00078272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.78 or 0.00386831 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.