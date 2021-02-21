Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $68,708.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 183.2% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.32 or 0.00501308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00067359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00094003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00077494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00408989 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 38,537,018 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

