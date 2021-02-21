Phantasma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Phantasma has a total market cap of $42.38 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 98.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,095.01 or 1.00156712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.09 or 0.00135866 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

