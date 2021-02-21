Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $31.16 million and $817,472.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00492118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00057409 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.00770910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00041297 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00090671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,473,542,380 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

