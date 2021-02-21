Phoenix Global Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $33.50 million and $755,002.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.77 or 0.00526750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00060187 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.40 or 0.00767932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00092006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006251 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,473,542,380 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.