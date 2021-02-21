Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0426 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 418.1% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $3.48 million and $333.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,615.05 or 0.99729820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.85 or 0.00512340 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.22 or 0.00778989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00278314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00139714 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002291 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,813,875 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

