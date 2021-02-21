PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0540 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $235,919.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00501454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00061879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00076322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.11 or 0.00445144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027962 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.