Phoneum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,119.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $233,342.78 and approximately $7,119.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.55 or 0.00754623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00057914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00018564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.82 or 0.04606645 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

