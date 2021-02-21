Phore (PHR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,932.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and $32,932.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012444 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,384,104 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

