PieDAO DOUGH v2 Achieves Market Cap of $10.32 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $172,639.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.96 or 0.00511645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00088510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00077832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00389136 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,020,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.