Pillar One Day Trading Volume Hits $136,257.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $136,257.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

