Pinkcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,897.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 62.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $36,897.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.98 or 0.00514309 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007976 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00035487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.26 or 0.02506525 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,562,408 coins and its circulating supply is 425,301,972 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

