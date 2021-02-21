Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0115 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $74,316.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.18 or 0.00538159 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007566 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00033783 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.28 or 0.02501103 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,543,474 coins and its circulating supply is 425,283,038 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

