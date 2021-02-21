Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0115 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $74,316.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.18 or 0.00538159 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007566 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00033783 BTC.
- MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.28 or 0.02501103 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Xriba (XRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Pinkcoin
Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
